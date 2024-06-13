Report – Khamzat Chimaev out of UFC Saudi Arabia main event against Robert Whittaker on June 22

Khamzat Chimaev is out of his UFC Saudi Arabia headliner with Robert Whittaker.

According to a report from Australian MMA insider Benny P on X, the undefeated Chechen monster has withdrawn from his main event slot on June 22. Chimaev was scheduled to square off with ‘The Reaper’ in what would have likely been a middleweight title eliminator.

The report goes on to claim that the current front-runner to step into Chimaev’s spot is No. 4 ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov.

“Per sources Khamzat Chimaev is out of his fight Next week against Robert Whittaker the front runner to replace Chimaev is Nassourdine Imavov,” Benny P wrote.

Thus far, there is no word on what caused Chimaev to back out of the bout, but Whittaker made it clear on social media that he’s more than willing to accept anyone willing to step up, writing “Anyone Anywhere Anytime” on Instagram.

With the UFC already dealing with Conor McGregor drama, they really didn’t need another Khamzat Chimaev withdrawal

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for the UFC, especially considering the promotion is already dealing with a truckload of drama surrounding Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return which was originally scheduled to go down one week after the UFC’s debut in Saudi Arabia.

MMA Hour host Ariel Helwani recently shared another grim update about McGregor’s clash with Chandler at UFC 303, noting that the cancelation is a “formality” at this point and that Dana White and Co. are scrambling fast to find a replacement opponent for Chandler or a new fight altogether.

June has not been a very kind month to the UFC or MMA fans in general. Here’s to hoping the promotion can pull at least one rabbit out of their hat and save the second half of the month.