Ahead of his high-profile Octagon return at UFC 279 in September, surging welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has claimed that he and Nate Diaz will determine who is the real “gangster” between the duo – as well as insisting that Chechens “eat gangsters for breakfast”.

Chimaev, a native of Chechnya, looks to add the veteran one-time lightweight title challenger, Diaz to a run of five prior UFC victories, most recently defeating welterweight title chaser, Gilbert Burns earlier this year.

Featuring in another high-profile slot at UFC 273 earlier this annum, Chimaev was forced the distance for the first time in his Octagon tenure, as he defeated Brazilian contender, Burns over the course of three rounds in a unanimous decision effort.

Linked to both an immediate title tangle against champion, Kamaru Usman, and a title-eliminator against Colby Covington, reports confirmed last week that Chimaev would headline UFC 279 on September 10. against Diaz – with the latter completing his contractual obligations with the promotion at the event, ahead of an expected period of leave.

Khamzat Chimaev plots a definite finish over Nate Diaz ahead of UFC 279

Claiming that he will be preparing a “funeral” for Diaz ahead of their T-Mobile Arena headlining clash in September, Chimaev today claimed that he would “eat” self-proclaimed “West Coast gangster” Diaz for breakfast at UFC 279.

“I’m happy he’s (Nate Diaz) fighting with me, you know,” Khamzat Chimaev told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “He’s one of the legends, he’s one of the – everyone speaks (of him) like ‘Gangster, gangster.’”

“Now, I’m gonna show who’s the real gangster,” Khamzat Chimaev explained. “I told before, we from Chechnya, we grow up on the war. And we eat gangsters for breakfast, you know.”

Riding a run of five consecutive wins into his September return, Chimaev, who will headline his first promotional event at UFC 279 – holds prior wins against John Philips, Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert, recent feature, Li Jingliang, as well as the aforenoted, Burns.