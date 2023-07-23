Slated to make his middleweight division return at UFC 294 in October, undefeated contender, Khamzat Chimaev has claimed he will make an eventual leap to the light heavyweight limit of 205lbs, revealing he also attempted to fight Glover Teixeira for vacant spoils at the start of the year.

Chimaev, the current number four ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he co-headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year, defeating Kevin Holland with a first round D’Arce choke submission win.

Booked to finally make his long-awaited comeback at UFC 295 in October, Chimaev will make a return to the middleweight division for the first time since 2020, taking on one-time division title challenger, Paulo Costa in the United Arab Emirates.

Missing weight for his scheduled UFC 279 card against promotional alum, Nate Diaz last September, Chimaev came in seven-and-a-half pounds over the non-title welterweight limit for his clash with the Stockton native, forcing its cancellation.

Khamzat Chimaev reveals plans for light heavyweight move

Booked to fight Costa at the middleweight limit as a result, Chimaev has claimed the had previously offered to fight the above-mentioned, Teixeira for gold at the light heavyweight limit, eyeing a future move to the weight class to boot.

“I fight in all divisions,” Khamzat Chimaev told TNT Sports reporter, Caroline Pearce. “For me, it doesn’t matter. I asked Dana White when somebody dropped out, I asked to fight with Glover (Teixeira) for the title [at light heavyweight].”

“I asked if somebody gets injured if I can fight for the title this way,” Khamzat Chimaev explained. “It will come, all my titles will come soon. I’m ready for all divisions, it doesn’t matter for me. I can go down, I just need the time. Not like last time giving me four weeks. Yeah, that’s my plan. If somebody wants to fight, it doesn’t matter.”