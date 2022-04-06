Ahead of his pivotal UFC welterweight title-eliminator this weekend against Gilbert Burns, the unbeaten division contender, Khamzat Chimaev has questioned the level of competition division kingpin, Kamaru Usman has beaten during his Octagon tenure, explaining how the Auchi native has never been challenged by someone like him.

Featuring in a main card clash this weekend at UFC 273, Chechen-born finisher, Khamzat Chimaev looks to solidify his status as next in line at welterweight for a shot at divisional gold after the #3 ranked, Leon Edwards – tackling the #2 ranked Brazilian, Burns.

The #10 ranked, Chimaev recently moved to 10-0 as a professional back in October on ‘Fight Island’ – stopping Li Jingliang in Abu Dhabi, UAE at UFC 267, landing a crushing opening round rear-naked choke victory.

Chimaev, a former Brave CF contender added Jingliang to a prior run of consecutive UFC wins over grappler, Gerald Meerschaert, as well as both Rhys McKee and John Philips – both in the space of a then-record, 10 days.

Khamzat Chimaev appears less than impressed with whom Kamaru Usman has defended his title against

Commenting on the dominance of Trevor Wittman student, Usman since his ascension to the welterweight throne back in 2019, Chimaev, a staple of AllStars MMA in Sweden – questioned the calibre of opponent Usman has faced so far during his reign as champion.

“Brother, (Kamaru) Usman is almost (retired), his knees don’t work, his back hurts, his arm hurts, operation everywhere,” Khamzat Chimaev told UFC color commentator, Daniel Cormier. “The guy (Usman) is too gold and too slow. He’s too slow, they want to like make money how they talk, they want to find a way and make money and go away from me, you know.”

“Who (has) he (Usman) beat, brother?” Khamzat Chimaev said. “He beat the same two guys four times. He beat Colby (Covington) twice and he beat the other guy (Jorge Masvidal), twice. Who he beat, brother? Tyron Woodley – he was out from the UFC after him, 10 guys beat him, and boxing, a YouTube vlogger (Jake Paul) beat that guy. You know like, who he beat? I don’t know, I don’t understand, he didn’t beat and didn’t fight somebody like me.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Yet to return from recent surgery to address a ligament issue in his right hand, defending welterweight kingpin, Usman is expected to defend his title against the aforenoted, Edwards in July as the pair lock horns for the second time in their respective careers.

