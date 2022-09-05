Khamzat Chimaev predicts future submission win over Kamaru Usman: ‘I’ll squeeze off his head’

Linked on multiple occasions to share the Octagon with current UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards in the past, streaking division contender, Khamzat Chimaev has claimed he will “squeeze” the head of the Birmingham native’s recent opponent, Kamaru Usman’s shoulders – as he fails to rule out a fight in the future.

Chimaev, who boasts an undefeated 11-0 professional record, is slated to headline for the first time in his promotional tenure this weekend at UFC 279 – tackling the veteran, Nate Diaz, who is slated to exit the organization as he completes his contract.

The #3 ranked contender most recently featured on the main card of UFC 273 back in April, defeating one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns in a close, unanimous decision win.

As for Usman, the Auchi native stumped at his attempt to secure his sixth successful defense of the welterweight crown back in August against two-time foe, Leon Edwards, suffering a brutal fifth round high kick KO loss after winning three of the opening four rounds.

Khamzat Chimaev still remains willing to fight Kamaru Usman in the future

Remaining open to the possibility of sharing the Octagon with Usman despite the Auchi veteran dropping the title last month, Khamzat Chimaev remains supremely confident of landing a convincing submission win.

“If it will happen, it will be a big fight,” Khamzat Chimaev said of a fight with Kamaru Usman during an interview with ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto. “Everyone want to see that fight, because he’s (Kamaru Usman) almost the same kind of fighter like me. Good wrestling, good boxing, but his grappling is terrible. Leon Edwards took him down, take his back. If I take his back, I squeeze off his head. Everyone wants to see that fight.”

While Chimaev eyes a future fight with Usman despite the Nigerian’s recent falter, the ONX Labs trainee is expected to land himself an immediate title trilogy rubber match with Edwards next year – in a trip to the U.K. and enemy territory for the former division kingpin.