Khamzat Chimaev and Andrew Tate, two of the most polarizing figures in all of combat sports, recently FaceTimed one another.

Usually a welterweight, sometimes a middleweight, Khamzat Chimaev has been one of the most hyped fighters in all of mixed martial arts. Kicking off his UFC career with three wins in the span of two months, fans were immediately enamored with the undefeated Chechen monster. In recent months, ‘Borz’ has taken on somewhat of a villain role after unapologetically weighing in eight pounds over the limit for his previously scheduled main event clash with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 last September.

The Unlikely Friendship of Khamzat Chimaev and Andrew Tate

Khamzat Chimaev embracing his villainous role in the UFC makes his recent interaction with controversial social media sensation Andrew Tate not all that surprising. ‘Borz’ recently shared a minute-long video of himself conversing with the British-American kickboxing star on FaceTime which you can see below:

Currently, Andrew Tate is under house arrest as Romanian law enforcement continues to investigate his role in an alleged human trafficking ring alongside his brother, Tristan Tate, and two other individuals. Tate was initially arrested in December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized criminal group. He remained in prison until April when he was released and placed under house arrest. Despite his arrest, Tate has continued to be a constant presence on social media.

Tate earned a heap of notoriety on platforms like Twitter for his regularly outlandish and often misogynistic views. Perhaps his most disgusting take was to suggest that victims of rape should take responsibility for their own sexual assaults. Sadly, views that were once condemned often lead to clicks and cash in today’s society making individuals like Tate a lot of money.

