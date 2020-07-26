Khamzat Chimaev not only wants to stay active — he is now targeting the bigger names.

Chimaev is enjoying a meteoric rise with the UFC following two dominant wins in the space of 10 days with wins over John Phillips and most recently, Rhys McKee last night at UFC Fight Island 3.

The 26-year-old is not stopping there, as it was later revealed that he wanted to compete again at UFC 252 which takes place August 15 with Dana White even ready to make it happen.

Chimaev Targeting Bigger Names

If that is the case, the question would then turn to whom he should face next.

Given that he only made his UFC debut earlier this month, it would make sense to gradually build him up in the welterweight division.

But given how dominant he has been so far as well, many wouldn’t complain if he faced a more established name. Chimaev is going a step further as he called out former title challenger Demian Maia to see who had the superior grappling.

“@demianmaia you a legend I respect you but sorry you’re next… let’s see who have better grappling…”

While a fight with Maia would be for competitive reasons, a fight with someone like Michael Chiesa would be to fast-track himself into the top 10 of the rankings as Chimaev sent a tweet out to him as well.

It is unlikely that Chiesa — currently ranked No. 8 — would accept at the moment, though he did respond to a fan claiming he would never accept the fight.

Lol — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 26, 2020

Who do you want to see Chimaev face next?