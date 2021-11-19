UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev continued his winning ways, this time in a freestyle wrestling match against Jack Hermansson in Sweden.

Chimaev took on his UFC middleweight colleague, Hermansson in the main event of Bulldog Fight Night 9 in Gothenburg. The match was a special-rules wrestling contest at 187 pounds and included two three-minute rounds.

The card featured a series of boxing, MMA, and wrestling matches, with Chimaev and Hermansson taking center stage.

Check out the match below, as Chimaev earned the victory.

Khamzat Chimaev Could Be Close To Getting A UFC Title Shot

Chimaev’s stock in MMA has risen considerably over the past year, especially after his most recent finish over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. He brought Jingliang to the ground with relative ease before wrapping it up with a quick submission victory.

Chimaev first rose to prominence in 2020, after earning three finishes over nearly two months. He finished Rhys McKee and middleweight Gerald Meerschaert during his eye-opening year with the promotion.

Before signing with the UFC, Chimaev made a name for himself during an undefeated stint in Brave CF. He has an undefeated overall professional record of 10-0 in MMA, with all ten of his wins failing to go the distance.

Hermansson came into the wrestling match with Chimaev following his dominant win over Edmen Shahbazyan in May. He showcased his elite grappling skillset and didn’t allow Shahbazyan to get going on the feet.

Chimaev is currently the No. 10 ranked welterweight in the UFC rankings and is on his way to potentially get a title shot in 2022. While his 2021 is more than likely done in terms of competition, fans can look forward to seeing the Swedish star continue his rise next year.

What is your prediction for Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC run in 2022?

