Report – Khamzat Chimaev set to avoid surgery after UFC 294, suffers ligament tear rather than fractured hand

Despite initial claims that he suffered a fractured hand during the first round of his UFC 294 return earlier this month, undefeated middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev is set to avoid a surgical procedure, with developments confirming the Chechen suffered a ligament injury, rather than a fracture.

Chimaev, who earned his thirteenth straight professional victory earlier this month, landed a close, majority decision win over former undisputed welterweight champion and former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman in a short-notice middleweight clash in the co-main event of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

However, in the immediate aftermath of his victory over the Auchi native, Khamzat Chimaev revealed that he suffered what he believed to be a fractured hand in the opening round of his fight with Usman – leading many to suggest the newly-minted number nine ranked middleweight was set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Khamzat Chimaev expected to skirt surgery after UFC 294 win

And despite initial worry, Chimaev’s manager has confirmed during a recent interview with ESPN, how the former will likely avoid a surgical procedure to address a ligament tear rather than a hand fracture – and will instead sport a brace on his hand for a period of four weeks.

Expected to challenge for an undisputed middleweight title next against incumbent gold holder, Sean Strickland, Chimaev – who fired shots at the newly-minted champion, had his status as immediate title challenger, challenged.

“The only thing I like about (Khamzat) Chimaev is that he sells fights,” Sean Strickland said. “For some reason, people f*cking like him or don’t like him, I don’t know. To me, he’s a f*cking paycheck. He sells a lot of fights. People pay to watch but he f*cking hasn’t earned it [title fight].”

“He doesn’t f*cking deserve it but here we are,” Sean Strickland explained. “Give it to him. He sells a lot of fights. I’ll go f*cking fight the man for five rounds. But no, he has not earned it. He doesn’t f*cking deserve it and getting a deciison with a welterweight off the couch does not f*cking earn it.”

Who do you want to see Khamzat Chimaev fight in his return to the UFC?