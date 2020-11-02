UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree isn’t going anywhere.

Rountree hasn’t competed since a first-round TKO defeat to Ion Cutelaba in September last year before later revealing in December that his next fight would be his last.

However, it appears the 30-year-old had a change of heart as he recently revealed he had signed a new contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion. In addition, he is looking to return early next year as he expects to put on the most exciting fights yet.

“I’m extremely happy to announce that I’ve decided to extend my contract with the @ufc and will be making my return at the start of 2021 • After being away from the sport for over one year now it feels like I have the opportunity to start fresh. I’m back in the game 100% like I’ve just begun, ready to put on the most exciting fights you’ve seen from me yet.

“I’ve had lots of down time to reflect, reinvent and tighten my circle. I’ve taken the time to look at myself from the inside out and I’ve shared with you all the ups and downs publicly. Now it’s time to bite down and fight harder than ever. I’m ready, and you should be too. If you know a company or brand that you’d like to see me repping, please tag them below as I’m looking for sponsors/partners to grow with. #winningticket @mickmaynard2”

Rountree has alternated between wins and losses in his last four outings. Before his setback to Cutelaba, he enjoyed arguably the best performance of his career with a dominant unanimous decision win over Eryk Anders.

He was looking to get back on the win column against Sam Alvey in March only for the event to be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, he will look to have a fresh start in 2021 now.

Who do you want to see Rountree face next?