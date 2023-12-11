Khalil Rountree alleged to have knocked out ex-UFC star Lyoto Machida years ago: ‘I have footage somewhere’

Emerging as a knockout force at the light heavyweight limit, surging division finisher, Khalil Rountree allegedly knocked out former division champion, Lyoto Machida earlier in his mixed martial arts career, according to UFC analyst and desk host, Karen Bryant.

Rountree, who is likely set to crack the light heavyweight division’s top-10 come the release of the new rankings tomorrow, turned in his fifth consecutive victory at UFC Vegas 83 over the course of the weekend in a co-main event return.

Landing his fifth consecutive win and fourth knockout stoppage as part of that impressive winning streak, Rountree stopped former title challenger, Anthony Smith with a third round knockout win at the UFC Apex facility.

Khalil Rountree alleged to have KO’ed Lyoto Machida earlier in his career

The victory came as Rountree’s ninth career knockout from thirteen total wins, adding to prior stoppages of Chris Daukaus, Modestas Bukauskas, Gokhan Saki, and Paul Craig of note during his Octagon tenure.

And staking his claim for a big-name fight in his next walk, during the UFC Vegas 83 post-fight show, Rountree appeared to have been caught on the spot – with above-mentioned analyst, Bryant alluding to footage she obtained of the Californian knocking out Brazilian icon and former light heavyweight champion, Machida earlier in his career.

This is such an odd beat man 😅 pic.twitter.com/VRiLRUtHga — Jake Noecker (@JakeNoeckerMMA) December 10, 2023

Laying out his immediate plans for the future, The Ultimate Fighter alum, Rountree claimed fans are clamouring for a light heavyweight title fight between himself and incumbent gold holder, Alex Pereira in the near future.

“Say they [the UFC] put me at number ten and not number eight, where Anthony (Smith) was – so from nine up, in my opinion, and i think in the fans’ opinion, the most exciting fight would be me versus (Alex) Pereira,” Khalil Rountree told assembled media after UFC Vegas 83. “That’s just what I’ve seen from comments. After Alex’s win, I got flooded, people tagging me, and I think it makes sense.”

