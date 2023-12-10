Khalil Rountree calls for title fight with Alex Pereira after UFC Vegas 83 win: ‘It just makes sense’

Off the back of last night’s standout win over former title challenger, Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 83, surging light heavyweight contender, Khalil Rountree claims a championship showdown with division kingpin, Alex Pereira “makes sense” for him next.

Rountree, the current number eleven ranked light heavyweight contender – who is likely set to crack the division’s top 10 next week, turned in his fifth consecutive victory at UFC Vegas 83 overnight in a co-main event slot, laying waste to short-notice replacement, Smith with a thunderous third round TKO at the UFC Apex facility.

Alex Pereira called out by Khalil Rountree for UFC title fight

Turning in his fourth victory via knockout in his five most recent fights, The Ultimate Fighter alum, Rountree claimed a bout with Sao Paulo knockout artist, former middleweight champion-turned light heavyweight gold holder, Pereira makes total sense to him next.

“Say they [the UFC] put me at number ten and not number eight, where Anthony (Smith) was – so from nine up, in my opinion, and i think in the fans’ opinion, the most exciting fight would be me versus (Alex) Pereira,” Khalil Rountree told assembled media after UFC Vegas 83. “That’s just what I’ve seen from comments. After Alex’s win, I got flooded, people tagging me, and I think it makes sense.”

“Two dynamic, powerful strikers, I don’t plan to shoot any takedowns,” Khalil Rountree explained. “I don’t think I’ve ever shot for a takedown in my career. I don’t think he’s necessarily going to shoot for any takedowns, because the guy’s a warrior. So, then you have two explosive, dynamic [strikers] in my mind, it just makes sense.”

Winning vacant light heavyweight spoils in the headliner of UFC 295 back in November, former middleweight kingpin, Pereira stopped former champion, Jiri Prochazka with a blistering second round knockout win at Madison Square Garden.

