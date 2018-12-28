Khabib’s Manager Believes Tony Ferguson Is Easy Fight

Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, believes that his client fighting former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson would be an easy fight. That is a strong statement to make but Ali has never had an issue with speaking his mind.

UFC President Dana White has made his stance known regarding the next fight for Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although a rematch against former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor makes sense, he would like Ferguson get the next title shot.

At the end of the day, Abdelaziz wants to get Nurmagomedov his biggest payday possible. In his mind, Ferguson “cannot move the needle” when it comes to pay-per-view buys.



“I think it took 11 or 10 fights for (Nurmagomedov) to become champion,” Abdelaziz said to MMAJunkie. “It’s the longest winning streak outside Tony. Now, you can’t be like, ‘Fight somebody who is not going to help you sell pay-per-view.’”

At the end of the day, what is next for Khabib all comes down to the decision made by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. That call will be made on January 29th for his punishment in the role that he played in the UFC 229 brawl. When it comes to Ferguson, Abdelaziz anticipates an easy paycheck for the champ but it won’t be his biggest payday.



“Tony Ferguson is an unbelievable fighter, but I’m telling you, he’s one of the easiest fights for Khabib out there,” Abdelaziz said. “He’s sloppy. He’s slow. Khabib will beat him. He will put a beating on him, a worse (beating) on him maybe than (he did to Conor). The fight will happen, but when it will happen, I don’t know.”

