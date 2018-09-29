Khabib’s Father Not Allowed To Enter U.S. For UFC 229

Khabib’s father will unfortunately not be watching his son compete at UFC 229 next Saturday.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was actively campaigning for a United States visa so he could attend his son’s title fight with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas next weekend. An appeal to U.S President Donald Trump on social media apparently failed.

The required visa will not be granted to Nurmagomedov. The report was first broken by RT.com. Khabib’s management confirmed the report to MMA Fighting.

The UFC lightweight champion recently discussed his father’s attempt to get into the United States at last week’s UFC 229 presser. Khabib said he was trying but efforts were proving difficult. Khabib’s father was required to provide additional information.

He is apparently unable to do so. That will render his effort to obtain the visa futile based on the short timeframe.

Addulmanap is crucial to the overall gameplan for the fight. He’s repeatedly provided input into all of his son’s fights. Khabib will move forward without his services. It’s bad timing. UFC 229 is undoubtedly the biggest fight of his career.

Khabib is undefeated. He’s arguably facing his toughest test. The same is true for the Irish superstar. ‘The Notorious’ is also in for the toughest test of his career. UFC 229 is an event unique in that regard.

‘The Eagle” is favored to win. Will the absence of his father hinder Khabib’s chances as a result?