Khabib Nurmagomedov Refusing to Shake Female Reporters Hand — iShowSpeed To Blame

Daniel Cormier is blaming the backlash over Khabib Nurmagomedov’s refusal to shake a female reporter’s hand on a YouTuber.

Earlier this year, the former UFC lightweight champion was criticized online after refusing to shake the hand of Kate Scott, a well-known and respected sports broadcaster, during an appearance on a CBS panel during their UEFA Champions League final broadcast.

Nurmagomedov joined the panel, greeting retired soccer stars Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards, alongside YouTuber IShowSpeed, with a handshake, but kindly refused when Scott extended the same greeting.

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov joins the #UCLToday crew 💥 pic.twitter.com/ovSWV4t9bN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 31, 2025



While some on social media were understanding of Nurmagomedov’s refusal, given his religious beliefs, not everyone was as forgiving.

During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, Nurmagomedov’s longtime friend and former training partner, Daniel Cormier, spoke on the matter, somehow blaming iShowSpeed’s reaction for the moment being blown out of proportion on social media.

“The reason it got so odd was because that kid reacted the way that he did,” Cormier said. “There was a YouTube kid that was up there with them. Speed, iShowSpeed. He, as a married man, shouldn’t shake the hand of another woman.”

Kate Scott handled Khabib Nurmagomedov’s snub with class

As a Muslim, Nurmagomedov’s religious beliefs prevent him from shaking hands or making any physical contact with unrelated women. Kate Scott was ultimately unfazed by the snub and even apologized to Nurmagomedov immediately following the encounter.

Scott was praised for handling the incident like a professional, but that didn’t stop scores of people online from shredding ‘The Eagle’ and his perceived disrespect toward women.

“That’s so disrespectful,” one user wrote. “He shook everyone’s hands but Kate’s. Embarrassing.”

“Either he should make a public apology or be banned from future events,” another added.

“Just another Russian nazi, he hates women,” a third said.