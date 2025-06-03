Khabib Nurmagomedov Declines Handshake From Female Host on Live TV: ‘A Lot of Legends Here’

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sparked a variety of responses online after he declined to shake the hand of a female TV reporter over the weekend.

‘The Eagle’ was a special guest on the CBS Sports post-show panel following the Champions League final on Saturday night in Munich, Germany. While there, Nurmagomedov joined football greats Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

After shaking all their hands, including that of social media star iShowSpeed, Nurmagomedov noticeably snubbed host Kate Scott after she reached her hand out to make the former UFC star’s acquaintance.

Khabib wouldn't even shake her hand… pic.twitter.com/aZ8agb4thY — Superbeast MMA (@SuperbeastCraig) June 2, 2025



Realizing that Nurmagomedov was not going to extend her the same courtesy, she quickly pulled back her hand and apologized.

“How are you guys? A lot of legends here,” Nurmagomedov said.

UFC Fans absolutely shred Khabib Nurmagomedov and his ‘misogynistic ideals’

While Scott was praised for her handling of the situation, Nurmagomedov was slammed on social media by a sea of UFC fans. Some have attempted to defend the Hall of Famer, noting that as a devout Muslim, his religious belief forbid him from making contact with any female who is not related to him.

Of course, that just opened up a whole different can of worms in the comments.

“I would have WALKED AWAY!” one user wrote.

“We’re supposed to respect their culture when we’re in their countries, and when they’re in ours,” another added. “That’s not respect, it’s submissiveness.”

“No handshakes, but never a protest against rape,” a third said.

“We should stop appeasing this Stone Age cult.”

“I’m swiftly coming to the end of my patience with religion-based inequality.”