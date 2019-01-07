Khabib Reacts To Manager’s Claim Tony Ferguson Fight Won’t Happen

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken some heat for his manager’s recent comments.

Ali Abdelaziz recently said that Tony Ferguson is ‘one hundred percent’ not Khabib’s next fight:

“So [we want] the biggest money fight he can make, Ali said. Boxing, MMA, whatever. I love Tony Ferguson — he’s not that, I can tell you that. One-hundred percent, Tony Ferguson is not the next fight, because Tony Ferguson — I need somebody who can sell pay-per-views.

Fans have been calling for a bout between the two dominant 155-pounders for quite some time. After hearing Khabib’s manager’s comments, they were not too pleased. A fan took to Instagram to comment on the matter, saying Khabib once said he fights for legacy and not money. Khabib responded by saying:

“my manager name Ali, my name Khabib, do not confuse.”

⚡@TeamKhabib reaction to fan outrage over the fight with @TonyFergusonXT pic.twitter.com/XbwRa94mSa — MMA TEAM DAGESTAN (@MMATeamDagestan) January 7, 2019

Khabib is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a record of 27-0. As for Ferguson, he is on an amazing 11-fight win streak. He has victories over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, and Anthony Pettis. Many believe Ferguson could be the man to finally hand the Russian the first defeat of his fighting career.

It would certainly be an intriguing fight, but before any fight for Khabib can be made, he must settle his issues with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).