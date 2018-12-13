Khabib’s Father Gives His Expected NSAC Suspension Length For UFC 229 Brawl

Khabib’s father gives his expected suspension length for the lightweight champ’s involvement in the UFC 229 brawl. Earlier this week it was revealed that Nurmagomedov was granted a continuance in his Nevada commission case that stems from his latest incident.

The Nevada State Athletic Commision won’t have another meeting until January 29. That is when Khabib and McGregor are expected to have their hearings. After the UFC 229 headliner, the UFC lightweight champion went flying out of the Octagon. He got into a brawl with some of McGregor’s teammates, mainly training partner Dillon Danis.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father stated in an interview what he thinks will happen once this meeting takes place.

“As far as I understand, we will get a fine of $500,000. Maybe we could not fight in the next nine months,” he said (h/t The Express). “Of course, it should have never happened. Now we are just looking forward to a bright future and other lucrative fights.”



Tony Ferguson is the most likely next challenger for Nurmagomedov and his lightweight title. UFC President Dana White has stated in the past that he’s not concerned with how the NSAC handles this situation. Instead, he’s handling the day-to-day business of running the UFC.

