Khabib Reacts To Daniel Cormier’s UFC Heavyweight Title Loss

Daniel Cormier was looking to defend his heavyweight title for the second time in the main event of UFC 241 last night (Sat. August 17, 2019). There, he rematched Stipe Miocic in their fight from last summer at UFC 226 where ‘DC’ won by first-round knockout.

Early on in their rematch, Cormier was winning the fight and was up 30-27 on many media members’ online scorecards. He was landing the harder shots, took Miocic down, and was having his way with him.

But, in the fourth round, Miocic switched up game plans and started to attack the body, which really started to hurt Cormier. Then, after multiple body shots, it was all over, as Miocic attacked the head, wobbled ‘DC’ and then finished him on the ground. Just like that, Stipe Miocic was the new heavyweight champ, and Cormier had suffered another rare loss in his MMA career.

Following the loss, many pros reacted to the fight on Twitter, but one of Cormier’s closest friends and training partners in Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to give his thoughts.

“The winner has many friends, but a person who lost has real ones.

Keep your head up, you already proved that you are one of the best who ever compete in this sport @ufc” — Nurmagomedov on Instagram.

What is next for Daniel Cormier is unknown. But, as Nurmagomedov writes, ‘DC’ is one of the best to ever do it.

