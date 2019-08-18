Twitter Reacts To Stipe Miocic’s TKO Win Over Daniel Cormier

Spread the word!













Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Stipe Miocic put on against Daniel Cormier when he beat him.

As seen in the fight, which served as the headliner of the UFC 241 pay-per-view event, Miocic scored a fourth round TKO win to get his revenge and win back the UFC heavyweight title.

This fight took place on Saturday night (August 17, 2019) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. After getting off to a rocky start in the first round, Miocic changed up his game plan and started to let his hands go.

These two fighters put on one heck of a pace but it all came down to Mocic working over the body of Cormier. Miocic scored the win after landing a flurry of strikes.

Twitter Reactions To Stipe Miocic’s TKO Win Over Daniel Cormier

You can see how people on social media reacted to Miocic’s performance here:

Stipe wins via TKO in the 4th. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 18, 2019

Holy shit. Miocic just did the damn thing. What a KO. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) August 18, 2019

Stipe Miocic knocks out Daniel Cormier in the fourth round and he is once again the UFC heavyweight champion! #UFC241 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 18, 2019

OH MY FUCKING SHIT!!!!!! #UFC241 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) August 18, 2019

Stipe Miocic gets his revenge!! Knocks out DC in the fourth. The pressure stopped coming for DC in the fourth and Stipe took advantage. Dug the body then landed to the head. DC was done. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 18, 2019

Stipe Miocic finishes off DC and reclaims his title. Goes back to the body the way Anderson Silva did at UFC 200 to set up the shift. Can't take anything away from him. Earned it. Well done. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) August 18, 2019

AND NEW!!! STIPE MIOCIC KNOCKS OUT DANIEL CORMIER. WOW!



What a performance from Stipe in that fourth round#UFC241 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 18, 2019

WHAT DID I JUST SEE!?!?!?? #UFC241 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) August 18, 2019

That rubber match is coming. What a fight — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com And The Twltter (@SeanRossSapp) August 18, 2019

miocic finishes cormier! — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com And The Twltter (@SeanRossSapp) August 18, 2019

DC looked bulletproof for a moment and now things are changing drastically. I wonder if he got hurt or punched himself out. — The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) August 18, 2019

Wow. Stipe Miocic did it. After being down the first 3 rounds he comes into the 4th round and lands a plethora of body shots and then eventually lands the crucial blows to finish Daniel Cormier. Micoc once again the UFC heavyweight champion. #UFC241 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 18, 2019

Big implications here.



Does DC retire? Is there a trilogy? No more Jones-DC 3? Massive stakes. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) August 18, 2019

Holy. Fuck. I'm stunned. I'm shook. Holy fucking shit. #UFC241 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) August 18, 2019

What an adjustment from Stipe Miocic. My goodness. Down 30-27, he starts digging shot after shot into the left side of DC's body. Leads to the R4 TKO. The king is back. #UFC241 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 18, 2019

Miocic is easily the greatest UFC Heavyweight of all-time and it's not close. — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com And The Twltter (@SeanRossSapp) August 18, 2019

Shots to the midsection changed the entire fight for Miocic! That was really bothering DC and then Stipe finished with big punches up top. Great mid fight game plan change there by Miocic. #mma #ufc — MMA Supremacy (@MMASupremacy) August 18, 2019

TRILOGY fight coming in HOT 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/zaxqaLvxiq — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) August 18, 2019

You look at Stipe's face and you can tell what he had to walk through to get that belt back. Good mid-fight adjustment, great finish, excellent win. And now we're right back where we started. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) August 18, 2019