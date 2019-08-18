Twitter Reacts To Stipe Miocic’s TKO Win Over Daniel Cormier

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Stipe Miocic put on against Daniel Cormier when he beat him.
As seen in the fight, which served as the headliner of the UFC 241 pay-per-view event, Miocic scored a fourth round TKO win to get his revenge and win back the UFC heavyweight title.
This fight took place on Saturday night (August 17, 2019) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. After getting off to a rocky start in the first round, Miocic changed up his game plan and started to let his hands go.
These two fighters put on one heck of a pace but it all came down to Mocic working over the body of Cormier. Miocic scored the win after landing a flurry of strikes.
Twitter Reactions To Stipe Miocic’s TKO Win Over Daniel Cormier
You can see how people on social media reacted to Miocic’s performance here: