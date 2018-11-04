Khabib Reacts To Daniel Cormier’s Dominant Win At UFC 230

UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier picked up another huge win when he submitted Derrick Lewis in the main event of last night’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. It’s time Khabib reacts to the big victory.

It was a wholly dominant showing from the double champ. Lewis threw a few of his trademark bombs, but Cormier was never in trouble. The bout gave Cormier title defenses at both heavyweight and light heavyweight.

The victory also put Cormier closer to the ever-present potential greatest of all-time status. Many feel he’s already there. Regardless of if he is or not, Cormier has made a huge impact on the sport of MMA. The was never more apparent than in his American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov’s response to his win.

Check out how the undefeated lightweight champion reacted to ‘DC’s; submission of Lewis:

Very happy for you @dc_mma

Every fight HISTORY 🔝

You deserve everything what you have.

We are proud to have captain like you.#weareAKA #andstill #DanielCormier https://t.co/jE6YOxFUwS — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 4, 2018

Khabib gave high praise to his team captain at AKA. That’s high praise indeed coming from the person who many consider the most dominant force in all of MMA. Like Khabib said, every win is now history for Daniel Cormier.

But if Cormier continues to rack up finishes like these, Khabib will have a long, long road to pass ‘DC’ in the conversation for greatest of all-time.

Where do you think Cormier ranks? Where does Khabib?