Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Ireland Draws the Scorn of Darren Till “Ireland wins every time”

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has reignited his rivalry with Ireland and its fighters after making controversial remarks about the state of Irish MMA. Speaking in a recent interview with the PFL, Nurmagomedov downplayed Ireland’s contributions to mixed martial arts, claiming its talent pool pales in comparison to that of his native Dagestan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Ireland

“Ireland don’t have fighters, brother,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said. “Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor [McGregor], and who else? There is no fighter, brother.” He went further, comparing the skill levels between the two regions: “Dagestan level of MMA [is] here,” he said, gesturing high, “but Ireland level? Not even half of Dagestan level.”

Khabib’s comments come just weeks before a major clash between his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, and Ireland’s Paul Hughes for the Bellator lightweight title on January 25, 2025. The fight has already been dubbed “Dagestan vs. Ireland 2.0,” a callback to the heated Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor bout at UFC 229 in 2018.

Paul Hughes wasted no time firing back. Responding to Khabib’s remarks, he said, “Just wait till I get my hands on yo boy,” in a pointed message aimed at Usman Nurmagomedov.

Darren Till

Among the voices reacting to Khabib’s statements was former UFC contender Darren Till, who came to Ireland’s defense. Till, known for his bluntness, pointed out the impressive achievements of Irish MMA despite the country’s small population.

“I’ve always respected Khabib and his team; they are fantastic fighters,” Till said. “But for him to sit there and say fighters from Ireland are low-level? Considering the size difference between Russia and Ireland, Ireland is actually way ahead.

“Ireland is so fing small, and Russia is so fing big. Ireland has produced amazing fighters over the years. Just based on size and production, Ireland wins every time. This is not me being biased—I’m not friends with Khabib’s side or Ireland’s side—I’m just stating my opinion.”

Khabib’s remarks have reignited a long-standing tension between Dagestan and Ireland in MMA, drawing strong reactions from fans and fighters alike. While some view his comments as an extension of his rivalry with McGregor. The upcoming Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes fight is now under even greater scrutiny.