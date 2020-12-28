Reigning UFC lightweight champion, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov has scooped another major accolade. The undefeated sambo-specialist revealed recently that he was voted as the best Russian athlete in his native country in a public opinion poll.



Khabib, who was also recently voted World Sport Star for 2020 at the BBC Sport’s Personality of the Year award ceremony can now lay claim to the accolade of being the best athlete in his native land as per an opinion poll.



The 29-0 professional mixed martial artist recently called time on his career in professional mixed martial arts following the successful unification of the lightweight titles at UFC 254 in October. Headlining the ‘Fight Island’ event in Abu Dhabi, UAE — Khabib slapped a second-round triangle on interim titleholder, Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje to knock back another challenger to his throne.



Immediately following the victory, an emotional Khabib spoke with UFC commentator, Jon Anik where he surprisingly called time on his career, citing a promise he made to his mother following the sad passing of his father and renowned sambo trainer, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov earlier this year due to complications stemming from COVID-19.



Retiring with a professional mixed martial arts record of 29-0, as well as topping the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings in place of former two-time light heavyweight champion, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, Khabib has since been continuously linked with a snapping of his retirement in an attempt to lodge a 30-0 résumé.

Sharing the news of his latest award win, Khabib thanked his followers and detailed how his feats wouldn’t be possible without the constant support.



“Today VTsIOM (All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center) published the data of the national rating of the best sportsman in Russia! It is one thing when you are recognized by experts, trainers, fighters and specialists, and another thing is the recognition of the people. Thank you for being there. It would be almost impossible without you.“

Khabib scoops the award as the countries best athlete across global sports with Russia producing some of the best talents in many of those sports such as Maria Sharapova, Igor Akinfeev, Sergey Kovalev, Alen Dzagoev, as well as fellow mixed martial arts standout, the decorated icon, Fedor ‘The Last Emperor’ Emelianenko.

Noting his intentions to continue his academic studies and tend to his own personal farm following his retirement from mixed martial arts, speculation has only continued to mount as to if Khabib will make a thirtieth professional walk, with UFC president, Dana White outlining his confidence that the 32-year-old will, in fact, compete again, ahead of an expected meeting in Abu Dhabi next month.