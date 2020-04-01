Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson Handed Lifeline By Russia’s Air Transport Agency

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov could still be able to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 according to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency.

The lightweight champion Nurmagomedov previously announced he would be unable to make the trip stateside due to travel bans in his native Russia. Speaking about his travel issues on Instagram earlier this week, he said.

“Currently, I am in Dagestan and I am training and preparing every day, although I don’t know what am I preparing for. Because after we came to Russia we also learned that the borders are going to be locked. Same like in the States, same like in Europe, Emirates, everywhere. The whole world is in quarantine right now.”

Since this announcement, several fighters have offered to fill in for the champion and face Ferguson at UFC 249. However the Air Transport Agency in Russia believes Nurmagomedov could still make the trip to America despite the travel ban, they said.

“For Khabib to be allowed to fly to the US on a private jet, the flight company whose services he intends to use, should obtain a permit for flying out of Russia and for arrival in the USA,” the Agency announced, Sport Express reported.

“The companies which provide private air travel usually know which documents the passenger needs to have so that they will be granted entry on arrival at the border.”

Although the undefeated champion won’t have any issues leaving the country he may well have troubling re-entering Russia after his fight on April 18.

“There are currently no restrictions on business aviation from Russia. Upon the availability of approval, the aircraft will be able to fly to the US.

“But there are restrictions on arrival which were confirmed on Monday at the meeting of the Russian government’s Operational headquarters for the prevention of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. Consequently, Khabib could have separate problems with re-entering.” (Transcribed by RT)

