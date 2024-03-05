UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov urges son against chasing MMA career: ‘Athletes are not normal people’

Former undisputed lightweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed his son with train in some form of discipline of mixed martial arts in the future, however, has discouraged him from pursuing a career in the UFC – claiming athletes are far from “normal people”.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight titleholder under banner of the above-mentioned, UFC, called time on his unbeaten career back in 2019, off the back of a stunning 29-0 professional mixed martial arts run.

Landing in the Fighter Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame off the back of his retirement, American Kickboxing Academy staple, Nurmagomedov most recently took out former interim lightweight kingpin, Justin Gaethje with a dominant triangle choke submission win – in a career-highlight performance.

Khabib Nurmagomedov talks son away from MMA career

Turning his hand to training and coaching at the San Jose facility in the time since, Nurmagomedov famously led teammate, Islam Makhachev to a title coronation against former champion, Charles Oliveira almost two years ago.

"You just have to keep winning, and at the end of the day, you will fight for the title."



Khabib Nurmagomedov gives career advice to cousin Umar ahead of his #UFCVegas87 fight today.



Revealing his youngest son questioned if he himself could fight like compatriot, Makhachev, Nurmagomedov detailed how while he would encourage his children to train in mixed martial arts – he has no interest in seeing them fight professionally.

“I know for sure he’s going to train,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told Miftaah Institute Vancouver about his son. “He just asks me too much questions because when I retired he was only 3 years old. A couple of weeks ago he asked me, ‘Father, can you fight like Islam Makhachev? Because he’s a very good fighter, I never seen you fight like him.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, this is a very good question.’”



“Personally, I don’t want him to become a professional athlete, I’m not gonna hold him [back], but honestly, I don’t want.” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained.

Speaking on the chances of featuring in mixed martial arts again, Dagestan native, Nurmagomedov revealed his manager, Ali Abdelaziz was broached about the prospect of him UFC 300 – which was immediately shut down.

