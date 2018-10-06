Khabib Nurmagomedov Sends Final Warning To Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends the final warning to his opponent, Conor McGregor, before they step inside of the Octagon to fight for the UFC lightweight title. Khabib will make his first title defense as UFC lightweight champ against the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ.

Straight To It

The fighters made weight on Friday morning and took part in the ceremonial weigh-ins that evening in front of a large crowd and thousands watching at home on FOX Sports 1/online.

The expectation was for them to have a heated staredown and that turned out to be true as it lived up to the hype. Once they faced off, McGregor slapped down at Nurmagomedov’s outstretched fist. This led to them being separated and McGregor threw a kick right past UFC President Dana White who was between them.

Time To Talk

Following this incident, longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan interviewed both men where McGregor spoke first. He told Rogan to interact with Nurmagomedov.

“Don’t let that smelly rat put that hat on your head, Joe,” McGregor said (H/T to MMAFighting). “The smell of that f**king thing. Don’t ever let him put that hat on your head. It’s good to be back. UFC fans, it’s good to be f**king back. The king is home.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov Sends Final Warning

This led to Khabib being next to be interviewed where he sent a final message to McGregor while trying to over talk the crowd, who were booing him.

“Tomorrow night, I’m going to smash your boy, guys. I’m going to smash your boy,” Nurmagomedov said. “And I want to say thank you all Irish fans, all fans around the world. Because of you guys, this fight is happening. Thank you guys and tomorrow night, inshallah, and still.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is set to take place on tonight (Saturday, October 6, 2018) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.