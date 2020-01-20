Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals How Much Money He Needs For Conor McGregor Rematch

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is officially back, and UFC president Dana White knows exactly what he wants to do with him next.

McGregor made quick work of Donald Cerrone in their UFC 246 headliner this past weekend, putting “Cowboy” away in 40 seconds. After the event, White noted that he’s looking to book a rematch between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor next. However, Nurmagomedov must first defend his title against Tony Ferguson this April.

Nurmagomedov has been very vocal in the past that McGregor needs to win at least 10 fights in a row before earning a rematch with him. Speaking to RIA Novosti, Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap, revealed his son would be happy to grant McGregor a rematch after his fight with Ferguson – but only for $100 million. (H/T MMA Mania)

“We also need revenge against Conor,” Abdulmanap said. “But give us $100 million. The day after the fight against Ferguson, give us that amount and then why not get revenge? I don’t know, maybe Dana White wants to arrange it (for that amount), he needs that fight.”

As for McGregor’s performance against Cerrone, Abdulmanap was not impressed. He doesn’t consider McGregor or Cerrone to be top 10 material at 170 pounds.

“Nothing surprising, I saw nothing new,” Nurmagomedov said. “This is the 170 pound weight division, where the strongest fighters are gathered, regardless of weight category. Therefore, I think that absolutely nothing has changed in this weight, the current champion has remained on the throne.

“The top contender for the lightweight title is Tony Ferguson. If Conor wants to prove something at welterweight, then there are Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal — these are the greatest fighters. McGregor and Cerrone in this weight aren’t even top ten.”

Are you interested in a Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor rematch? Will the fight happen this year?