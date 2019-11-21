Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Likely Location For Tony Ferguson Fight

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s next title defense doesn’t look likely to be in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov most recently defended his title against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 headliner in Abu Dhabi back in September. Of course, his first title defense came against Conor McGregor in Las Vegas last year.

However, “The Eagle” has long spoken of his desire not to compete there again after the fines that he and his teammates were given for their part in the post-fight brawl that took place following his win.

Instead, it looks like Nurmagomedov’s next fight — seemingly a dream fight against Tony Ferguson — will take place where he won the title; Brooklyn.

“Even if they (Las Vegas) apologize or not, we found a new venue for the fight,” Nurmagomedov said in a recent interview in Uzbekistan (via @MMARusContext). “It’s going to be in Brooklyn most likely.

“Im not sure about the date yet. We’re still discussing it with the UFC but it looks like it will happen at the beginning of April.”

It’s interesting to note that Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were originally booked to face each other for the undisputed title at UFC 223 last year in Brooklyn. However, Ferguson slipped on a cable a couple of days before the fight with Al Iaquinta eventually stepping in.

Hopefully, the fifth time is the charm and we finally see this fight.

What do you think of a Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson fight in Brooklyn?