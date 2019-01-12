Khabib Nurmagomedov Responds To ‘Tapmachine’ Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to Conor McGregor in the latest saga of exchanging words between the two rivals.

The heat kicked up yet again on Friday once the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion took some shots at Khabib by calling him a “broke b—h.” This led to him then going after boxer Paulie Malignaggi.

Well, it didn’t take too long for the UFC lightweight champion to fire back and give a reminder to Mr. McGregor through the power of social media. He wrote in a recent post shared on his Twitter account, “You will live with this shame all your life, bi… #tapmachine #mactaper.”

Obviously, this is a play off the finish of their fight. As seen in the main event of UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nurmagomedov beat McGregor by fourth-round neck crank.

Before this bout, he won the vacant title. Although, he had to go through some hurdles to make it happen in the main event of the UFC 223. It went through three official changes that include the UFC attempted to book Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson as well as Max Holloway and eventually fighting Al Iaquinta.

Now, Khabib is awaiting the decision made by the Nevada State Athletic Commision (NSAC) for his punishment in the UFC 229 brawl. They won’t have another meeting until January 29.

