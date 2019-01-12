Conor McGregor Trashes ‘Broke B***hes’ Khabib & Paulie Malignaggi

Irish superstar Conor McGregor may not have a fight coming up, but he sure understands the importance of a good social media beef.

Take for instance his latest verbal thrashing earlier today when he continued long-standing feuds with Khabib and Paulie. (Instagram):

“Let the record show. I like Paulie Malinaggi ,” wrote McGregor. “Here is a confrontation between us regarding a picture he was upset about. Yes you heard that right. A picture. I told him here, to his face ‘Don’t be bitching.’ Common knowledge I would think for a fighting man. Don’t be a bitch, bitching. The same thing I said to Khabib at the end of round 3. My round. Don’t be bitching! Every single round bitching to the referee .He was even bitching in the fourth round from mount position. It baffled me. If anyone should have been saying anything to the referee, it should have been me in that 1st round. That round he held onto my legs for four minutes straight. With zero activity. But a fight is a fight who gives a fuck. Crying to the referee like a proper bitch. I was trying to dig my fingers into his Adams Apple. Many individuals in the fight business, I have learned lately, are absolute bitches.

“I know you’s are broke boys. But don’t be broke b***hes.”

McGregor’s name has been linked to rumored bouts against both Malinaggi and Khabib. Conor himself even called out Tenshin Nasukawa after Floyd Mayweather had his way with him on New Year’s Eve.

More likely, however, is for the Irishman to be teasing us all with his witty social media banter. Considering the recent birth of his second child and his pending Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) hearing, social media beefs will just have to suffice for now.