Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts To Conor McGregor KO’ing Jose Aldo (Video)

Conor McGregor is the biggest star in combat sports today, and his 2015 knockout win over Jose Aldo is a big reason for that.

McGregor challenged Aldo in December of 2015 for the UFC featherweight championship in the main event of UFC 194. After over a year of buildup for the fight, it took only 13 seconds for the Irishman to finish the Brazilian with a beautiful counter left-hand shot. The knockout sent the crowd into a frenzy, and propelled McGregor into a completely new tier of superstardom.

Now, thanks to the UFC on BT Sport Twitter page, we can see the reaction of McGregor’s present-day rival, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, to the big knockout win in 2015. Check it out here.

Spotted Khabib's reaction after Conor McGregor knocked out Jose Aldo at UFC 194 👀#UFC246 | Jan 18 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/9KmaLFjNdd — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 11, 2020

McGregor would eventually move up to lightweight and take on Nurmagomedov in the UFC 229 main event in October of 2018. Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round, and it remains the last fight the Irishman competed in.

However, on January 18 next weekend, McGregor makes his highly-anticipated return to action against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight. Should he win, he could very well be looking at a rematch with Nurmagomedov.

What do you think about Nurmagomedov’s reaction to McGregor’s record knockout win over Aldo?