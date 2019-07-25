Khabib Nurmagomedov Ranked Most Successful Russian Athlete By Forbes

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been ranked No. 1 in Forbes’ list of most successful Russian athletes for the past year. During that time, he is said to have earned $11.5 million.

Forbes also ranked Nurmagomedov No. 1 for the top 40 under 40 for show business and sports in Russia, notably beating the likes of Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin.

“The Eagle” was later congratulated by UFC president Dana White:

CONGRATS @TeamKhabib for the cover of Forbes Russia for being the #1 most successful Russian athlete and joining the list of the 40 most successful show business and sports personalities under 40. pic.twitter.com/p4wZLPfgmT — Dana White (@danawhite) July 25, 2019

Despite some controversy, Nurmagomedov enjoyed a very successful 2018. After winning the lightweight title at UFC 223 in April, he would face Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229 in October.

In a fight that was highly-anticipated and followed, Nurmagomedov would get the win with a fourth-round submission to retain his title. He would later incite a brawl after attacking McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis following the fight and received a suspension as well as a fine.

However, he is back now, and will look to continue his dominance when he takes on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242 which takes place September 7 in Abu Dhabi.

