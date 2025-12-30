Will Fleury on Striking Big in Late-December Oktagon MMA Title Bouts

Will Fleury knows how to cap off calendar years in big Oktagon MMA championship fights, with the two-division titleholder recently reflecting on this.

This was referenced with his December 29th bout last year in Prague at Oktagon 65, which saw him win the OKMMA light heavyweight title from Karlos Vémola. When mentioning this pre-Oktagon 81, it seems like there’s something about this time of year for him, Will Fleury said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, like last year was a really special atmosphere. Karlos is obviously really big in Prague because he’s from there and he’s kind of developed like he’s the guy, he’s kind of their version of Conor. So, there was a lot of passion. Like as soon as I walked out, I was getting booed mad and like I loved that energy.” “So to be honest, even if the crowd aren’t for me, I’m not sure how it’ll be because he’s Slovakian Martin. So maybe a little bit more on my side this time. We’ll see. But I’m really like I just hope there’s something similar energy-wise and passion wise because the crowd that night were incredible. They were so passionate.”

Will Fleury’s aim was to “make a show of Martin” Buday at Oktagon 81

With his Martin Buday clash at Oktagon 81, Will Fleury not only signed a contract to fight someone who is around 50 pounds bigger than him on fight night, but a former Oktagon MMA titleholder who put together a winning record during his UFC tenure. Touching upon the machinations of the matchup during the pre-fight chat, Fleury stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah. Like it’s definitely different physically. He’s much bigger than anyone I’ve fought before. Obviously, he’s 7-1 in the UFC. That’s an incredible record. Like he’s 16 and two overall. Heavyweights rarely get a record that clean. He’s fought legit guys doing that. So, you have to respect that and you have to kind of sit up and say, “Okay, this is different.” But at the same time, I look at Martin’s skill set and I look at the way he moves and I think I’ve fought technically superior guys. They just haven’t been quite as big.” “So, it’s on me to go in there and show that this is martial arts. This is a skill set. Like size is a factor, but it’s only a factor. It’s more about what you’re going to do on that night and how you’re going to perform. I’ve shown time and time again, man, you give me that opportunity, I’ll step up to the plate and perform. So to me, this is an incredible opportunity to go in and show the level of martial artist that I am. I’d be very, very bitter with myself if I didn’t make the most of this and go in and make a show of Martin basically.”

Make a show he did as Fleury retained his hold on the heavyweight crown with an early first-round finish over the former champ in Martin Buday when all was said and done.