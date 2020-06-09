Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes UFC 251 Fight Island Picks

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov made his picks for the upcoming UFC 251 pay-per-view.

On Tuesday, it was officially announced by Dana White that UFC 251 would take place July 11 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The first Fight Island card is certainly stacked as three title fights will be on show.

In the main event, Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title against the streaking Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski meets Max Holloway in a rematch. Finally, Jose Aldo and Petr Yan will collide for the vacant bantamweight strap.

All three fights are intriguing ones and UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov chipped in with how he sees them going.

“Usman, Yan, Holloway,” he wrote on Instagram (via ESPN MMA).

Khabib predicts who will leave Fight Island with a belt after #UFC251 🏆



(via @TeamKhabib) pic.twitter.com/ejPByhFkrF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 9, 2020

Nurmagomedov Set To Compete Soon?

As for Nurmagomedov, he could be in action soon as well.

It was reported earlier today that a lightweight title unification fight between him and interim champion Justin Gaethje was being planned for UFC 253 in September.

Of course, one would imagine if also hinges on what happens with Nurmagomedov’s father who remains in critical condition due to COVID-19. Hopefully, everything works out for the best for the Nurmagomedovs.

“The Eagle” last competed in September last year when he submitted Dustin Poirier to retain his lightweight title.

What do you make of Nurmagomedov’s picks?