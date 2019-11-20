Khabib Nurmagomedov Isn’t Paying Attention To ‘Idiot’ Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has been asking for a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov ever since the conclusion of their first meeting.

Back in October of last year, Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round of their title bout at UFC 229. McGregor remains adamant that he can hand the Russian the first loss of his career, and has been campaigning for a rematch. However, Nurmagomedov has said he believes McGregor needs several victories before earning another shot.

Speaking at a Q&A for kids recently, Nurmagomedov noted he doesn’t truly believe McGregor wants the rematch. (H/T RT Sport)

“Honestly I don’t think he wants that fight,” Nurmagomedov said. “How is that so? I beat him up for four rounds. I beat him and choked him and he tapped. It was a sign he didn’t want to be there, ‘let me go please’ and all that. And now he wants the rematch.

”First of all he has to earn it. We’re in the fourth year since his last victory. It’s been three years and now we’re in the fourth. In order to fight for the title I had to win 10 fights in a row in the UFC. That’s not counting the 16 victories I had outside the UFC. In every fight I earned it not with my mouth but with my actions. That’s where we’re different — he talks about it, I just do it.”

The bottom line for Nurmagomedov remains, he isn’t focused on McGregor, who he called an “idiot.”

“It’s nice for me, because even when I keep quiet and even when I don’t say anything people can weigh it up for themselves,” Nurmagomedov said. “Hang on, this guy talks and this guy just acts’. Just talking is one thing, but when it comes to doing it, he’s completely different.

“So for me there are no kind of announcements or insults. He’s an idiot. We don’t pay attention to idiots.”

What do you think about Nurmagomedov’s comments on McGregor?