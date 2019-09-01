Khabib Nurmagomedov Hopes Daniel Cormier Fights Stipe Miocic Again And Retires

Spread the word!













Daniel Cormier’s recent loss hurt everyone at American Kickboxing Academy, including UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Cormier appeared to be on his way to winning his UFC 241 rematch with Stipe Miocic earlier this month. However, Miocic persevered and went on to knock Cormier out in the fourth round to regain the heavyweight title.

Things were made worse when Cormier’s father passed away a few days later. It only added to what were a couple of days to forget for everyone at AKA.

“When DC loses, it was a very sad moment for us,” Nurmagomedov said during the UFC 242 media conference call (via MMA Fighting). “Same time, Cain Velasquez lost his mother and after a couple of days, DC lost his father. It was a little bit hard week for all AKA team but it is what it is. When God wants something, nobody can change this. Losing the belt is nothing when you lose your father or mother. When you lose belt, of course DC is sad but when you lose your father, it’s completely different.

“We feel bad for him but we know how DC is a competitor, how DC is strong. I want to wish him good luck. We just talked with him a couple of days ago. We talked with him about my fight, we talk about his fight, about his father, but I just try to give him good energy. Right now he’s having a hard time in his life but time changes everything. I know he’s going to be good.”

Many wondered if Cormier would ponder retirement following the loss. For Nurmagomedov’s part, he hopes “DC” decides against it and fights Miocic one more time.

“I really want him to fight with Stipe Miocic rematch and finish his career,” Nurmagomedov added. “This is what I want.

“I don’t know about his plan but honestly I want him to fight maybe February or March, fight with him last fight and then finish.”

What do you think Cormier will do?