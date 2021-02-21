Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to let his feelings know about the current UFC lightweight roster. He recently revealed that he believes Justin Gaethje gave up in their fight at UFC 254. He also stated that he never believed Tony Ferguson to be an elite 155er.

Most recently he has discussed his long time rival Conor McGregor. In an interview on the MMAGA Show, Khabib was asked if he believed that Conor McGregor would return a better fighter, following his loss to Dustin Poirier. The undefeated lightweight champ had the following to say:

“Never. There is no way that a man can be at the peak for two times.”

“I’m not (just) talking about him,” Nurmagomedov added. “What I mean is, a man can’t have two primes. A team could do it. For example, Real Madrid did this a few times in a row. Teams may have this. But we’re talking about us. And one man, on his own, cannot have this (peak form twice).” said Khabib Nurmagomedov. (Quotes and translation courtesy: MMAGA Show, via Sportskeeda).

Khabib notoriously defeated McGregor at UFC 229, submitting the Irishman via rear naked choke. Since then, McGregor picked up a win over Donald Cerrone and a loss to Poirier.

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA following his win over Gaethje at UFC 254. However, UFC president Dana White has made it no secret that he is attempting to lure ‘The Eagle’ back. Khabib has defeated much of the 155lb division, although Charles Olivera and Michael Chandler have both looked impressive in recent outings. There is also the ever-elusive GSP fight out there.

Do you think we will ever see Khabib Nurmagomedov in the octagon again? Let us know in the comments.