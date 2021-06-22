It’s safe to say Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t enjoy the recent exhibition bout between boxing superstar, Floyd Mayweather and internet celebrity, Logan Paul.

‘Money’ was surprisingly unable to finish Paul who impressively completed all eight rounds against arguably the greatest boxer of all time. Ahead of the fight it was reported that Mayweather was set for a $100 million payday, while Paul made $20 million.

Speaking to media in Almaty, Kazakhstan ahead of Eagle FC 37, Nurmagomedov gave his opinion on the fight.

“What’s there to say? They came out, made money. It’s purely business. There was no competitive aspect to it,” Nurmagomedov said. “Old Mayweather came out, they sparred and made money. What else is there to say? How do I feel about it? The guys decided to make money. Should I tell them to not make money and not to fight? They came out, put on a show and earned what – tens of millions.”

These comments from the former UFC lightweight champion come less than on month after it was revealed he rejected a mega-money offer to fight Mayweather. MMA Manager, Ali Abdelaziz said ‘The Eagle’ was offered $100 million to fight Mayweather in Saudi Arabia.

“The enticement is always there,” Nurmagomedov said when asked if he was tempted to accept a fight with Mayweather. “There were such discussions with Saudi Arabia. They wanted me to fight there. I don’t know about $100 million. That was not the exact amount but about that.”

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov on Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul?