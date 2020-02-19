Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach Says Tony Ferguson Can Not Be Broken

Spread the word!













UFC 249 will play host to one of the most highly-anticipated matchups in mixed martial arts (MMA) history.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will put his title on the line against Tony Ferguson. The action goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 18. Both Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have established themselves as the most dominant 155 pounders in the division.

Nurmagomedov is undefeated in his 28-0 career, and nobody has found an answer for his elite grappling thus far. As for Ferguson, he’s on a ridiculous 12-fight win streak in one of the UFC’s most talent-stacked divisions. Ferguson is a relentless competitor who is never out of a fight. His striking is as unorthodox as it comes, and he has a very slick ground game. Many believe he will be the first man to truly drag Nurmagomedov into adversity.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Nurmagomedov coach, Javier Mendez, offered his take on the matchup. Mendez praised Ferguson as an opponent, and suggested “El Cucuy” is the most dangerous fighter with elbows in UFC history.

“He’s got incredible cardio and really, really dangerous with elbows,” Mendez said. “Extremely dangerous. The most dangerous lightweight in the history of the UFC with elbows. Unorthodox, very effective unorthodox style. He’s got the heart of a lion.”

Mendez went on to explain that he thinks the matchup between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov will be a fight between two men who simply can’t be broken inside the Octagon.

“You’re not gonna break this guy,” Mendez said. “It’s not going to happen. He’s not going to break Khabib, neither are going to break. I don’t see that happening. I see these guys beating each other to death before they break. They’re not breaking. They’re not breaking, neither one of these guys are, so forget about that part. They’re not breaking. Now beating them down, that’s another story.

“He can beat us down and we can beat him down. My job is to have Khabib beat him down, so I have to be on that side because I can’t be another side. So we’ll beat him down and we’re doing everything we can to make sure that that happens. And that means acknowledging how dangerous these elbows are, acknowledging how dangerous his submissions are, acknowledging how dangerous he’s with his cardio, acknowledging how dangerous he is in these areas.”

What do you think about Mendez saying Ferguson can’t be broken?