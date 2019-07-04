Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls For Tony Ferguson To ‘Step Forward’

Spread the word!













If Tony Ferguson wants a shot at the 155-pound title, Khabib Nurmagomedov calls for “El Cucuy” to step forward.

Speaking to Russia-24 recently, Nurmagomedov said he’d love to fight Ferguson, but noted he doesn’t hand pick his opponents (via The Body Lock MMA):

“Sure, we need a fight with Ferguson. Yet, I do not pick opponents. Actually, I have never done that,” Nurmagomedov said. “I am in great health and shape, I hold an undefeated streak, and I’ve got the belt. If Tony wants a fight, he has to step forward. I don’t care if it will be Poirier or Ferguson, I am ready to fight with anyone.”

Nurmagomedov is approaching his next title defense. He’ll headline UFC 242 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Abu Dhabi in September. “The Eagle” will unify his title with interim champion Dustin Poirier. It’s possible the winner could very well be facing off against Ferguson next.

Ferguson comes off a TKO win over Donald Cerrone. The former interim 155-pound champion has been gunning for a title shot for quite some time. Perhaps he’ll get it against the winner of Khabib and Poirier.

Do you think a fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will happen at some point down the road?