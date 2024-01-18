Khabib Nurmagomedov rejected whopping $40,000,000 payday to make stunning return to the UFC: ‘I am done’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomdov reportedly rejected a stunning $40,000,000 payday to snap his 2020 retirement from the sport just two years ago according to his former training partner, fellow Hall of Fame inductee, Danel Cormier.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion and prior pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter under the promotion’s banner, called time on his illustrious fighting career back in 2020, following a submission win over then-interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje, successfully unifying the divisional crowns.

Citing the passing of his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and a promise he made to his mother that he would not fight again, Russian sambo ace, Khabib Nurmagomeov ended his tenure boasting a stunning 29-0 professional record.

However, linked with a multitude of fights to bring him back to the Octagon, including a rematch with former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, a long-mooted super fight with former two-weight champion, Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov elected against entertaining a comeback.

Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down massive pay for UFC return

And according to former light heavyweight and heavyweight kingpin, Cormier, a sum in the region of $40,000,000 was floated to Nurmagomedov to secure another outing in the Octagon – which he ultimately turned down.

“Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down $40,000,000 [to fight again],” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “That dude said $40,000,000 to come back. I don’t know what would prompt him to come back if he’s throwing this much money away. Despite occasional thoughts of a comeback crossing Khabib’s mind, his unwavering commitment to a promise he made to his mother prevails.”

“To fight in the UFC, I don’t know how many fights he was meaning, I don’t know what he meant,” Cormier explained. “But he just said, ‘I turned away $40,000,000, brother. I am done.’”