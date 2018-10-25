Khabib Meets With Russian Boxing Federation Secretary General

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been all over the headlines today (Oct. 24, 2018) but not all the news is bad for the undefeated lightweight champion.

Earlier today, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) suspended both Conor McGregor and Khabib pending their investigation of the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. The suspensions were to be expected. They were merely a formality in the NSAC’s process. Khabib and McGregor’s real punishment will come at December’s NSAC hearing. There they will face the formal complaints against them.

The NSAC did vote to give the champion back half of his 2 million purse that was originally withheld immediately after the incident. And with that, the champ’s day took a turn for the better.

Khabib’s day continued to get better from that point on. The champ met with the Russian Boxing Federation Secretary General regarding a possible fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. The match that would supposedly take place in Moscow at the legendary Luzhniki arena as a result.

Here is Khabib’s Instagram post with translation via MMA News:

The Meeting:

“A meeting with the Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation @umar_kremlev was held today We discussed the fight with Mayweather. We want the fight to take place in Moscow at the legendary Luzhniki arena. “They are sure that we will gather 100 thousand spectators, and also set a world record for the sale of paid broadcasts. And, most importantly, my father will be in the corner; a visa to Moscow is not needed. “And so a question for my fans: do you believe in me? Or do you also think that he will cut me through boxing?”

