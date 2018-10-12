Khabib Hints At “Smashing Lesnar” In WWE “Fake Fights”

Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to be serious about being willing to leave the UFC.

We all know about the post-UFC 229 melees that broke out after Khabib’s victory over Conor McGregor last week (Sat. October 6, 2018). Khabib’s teammate, who was involved in the brawl and attacked McGregor, was removed from his scheduled fight with Artem Lobov.

There’s speculation that he could also be cut from the UFC. This does not sit well with “The Eagle.” He recently took to social media and threatened to leave the UFC if the promotion released his teammate. He added fuel to the fire this morning (Fri. October 12, 2018) on Twitter.

The Russian teased a possible WWE career next. Khaib mentioned Brock Lesnar in the post, suggesting he’d like to “smash” the former UFC heavyweight champion in a ‘fake fight’:

“ @ WWE ask me to jump inside. What do you think guys?”

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters have had a tendency of moving on to WWE recently. Names such as Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle, and of course, Ronda Rousey come to mind. Lesnar is also a notable name in the bunch, however, he began with WWE before going to UFC.

He now seemingly works for both companies whenever he sees fit – making millions in the process. A possible professional wrestling career for “The Eagle” would certainly be an interesting avenue to explore.