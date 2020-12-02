In a stern refusal from current undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov – the undefeated Russian has doubled-down on his claims that he has “no interest” in scoring a rematch with upcoming UFC 257 features, Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier, or ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor.



With speculation continuing to mount regarding Khabib’s immediate fighting future, the undefeated sambo-specialist has questioned why he would consider making a retirement u-turn, following his somewhat surprising decision to hang up his gloves following the main event of UFC 254 in late October.



The 31-year-old grappler, who had lost his father and renowned sambo coach, Abdulmanap earlier this year as he passed away amid complications stemming from COVID-19, announced his decision to retire with immediate effect following his triangle win over then interim-champion, Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje — citing a promise he made to his mother that he wouldn’t feature in the Octagon again without his father by his side.



Since his retirement in October, UFC president, Dana White, who initially stated that the mixed martial arts community as a whole was lucky to even see Khabib compete on ‘Fight Island’ given his recent circumstances, has claimed he will meet with Khabib in the not too distant future, to discuss his possible fighting future.



Remaining adamant that he’ll follow through with his decision to stop fighting, Khabib has detailed how he plans on continuing his academic studies, as well as tending to his own personal farm and livestock – questioning why exactly he’d return to the sport if not for only a fight purse.



Speaking at a recent press conference following his purchase of an MMA promotion, called Eagle Fighting Championship, Khabib voiced his lack of interest in possibly re-running title pairings with either Poirier or arch-rival, McGregor.



“First, he (Dana White) will probably offer money,” Khabib told Russian reporter, Igor Lazorin when asked about White’s possible offer. “What for? I choked both (McGregor and Poirier). Why should I do this?“



When asked further about how the promotion may look to force the issue on a rematch with McGregor given the monetary success of their UFC 229 matchup back in October of 2018, Khabib explained how financial gain hasn’t ever really been a determining factor in his career.



“Yes, only money,” Khabib. “There is no sports interest there. I choked both of them, both were champions, both surrendered to me. As our proverb says: a horse doesn’t run until the donkey wins. Donkeys don’t even take part in competitions where horses run. I have no interest in fighting against these opponents. Imagine the UFC offered you $100 million. This is already a problem. But there is no sports interest there.“



While Khabib’s immediate future remains unknown, the lightweight division is set to continue rolling, with former interim champion, Tony Ferguson and surging grappler, Charles Oliveira slated to meet in just ten day’s time at UFC 256 – as well as the important 155-pound rematch between Poirier and McGregor on January 23 at UFC 257 — set to land on ‘Fight Island’.