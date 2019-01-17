Khabib Details Why Conor Doesn’t Deserve Rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to give Conor McGregor a rematch for his lightweight title.
Nurmagomedov was asked about a rematch with McGregor during a media scrum in Australia. Here is what “The
“Rematch for what? … Before last fight he talked too,” Nurmagomedov said. “But when we go inside the cage he don’t do nothing.”
Khabib had his way with McGregor in their record-setting fight at UFC 229 last October. The Dagestani ran rough shot through the Irishman en route to his fourth-round submission of McGregor.
Still, for all the talk of Khabib seemingly wanting no part of a rematch with Conor, that may not be what’s best for business. Their first meeting let to a UFC-record 2.4 million pay-per-view buys and the second-highest
That is most likely why Dana White told TMZ Sports earlier this month that a second fight between the two superstars “should” take place in 2019.