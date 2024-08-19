Social media star iShowSpeed beats Alex Pereira on Punching Power

Alex Pereira is no longer the world’s hardest hitter.

Last year, ‘Poatan’ made waves when he famously broke former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s record on the PowerKube, a machine that gauges punch velocity. While attending Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas last week, Pereira once again tested out his punching power on a standard punch machine that you’d typically find in a bar or arcade.

Pereira put up an impressive high score of 913, but his spot at the top didn’t last for long after social media sensation iShowSpeed showed up and took a turn.

Speed turned in an impressive score of 921 which even had UFC CEO Dana White smiling.

Ain’t NO WAY IShowSpeed just bodied UFC champion Alex Pereira’s punch score 💀 pic.twitter.com/abwlVAJtfr — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 16, 2024

Dana White advises against Speed calling out Alex Pereira for UFC debut

Speed celebrated the accomplishment with fans before demanding the UFC CEO schedule his debut inside the Octagon.

Despite being athletically gifted, Speed has no experience in the fight game. Still, that didn’t stop White from throwing out a potential fight with Adin Ross, another popular internet personally known for his celebrity collaborations. However, Speed quickly shut that down and instead asked for a fight against Alex Pereira.

White quickly advised against calling out the reigning light heavyweight champ.

“You said that you’re going to give me the fight, bro,” Speed told White, before turning down Ross and insisting that he be given a debut against Pereira. The UFC promoter replied: “That’s a bad idea, have you seen him? He’s here, I think when you see him you’ll change your mind” (h/t Bloody Elbow).

Pereira will return to the Octagon on Saturday, October 5 to put his 205-pound title on the line for the third time in 2024. Headlining UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, ‘Poatan’ will meet No. 8 ranked contender Khalil Rountree in a fight that everyone wants to see, but nobody expected.

‘The War Horse’ is on a five-fight win streak with knockouts against Modestas Bukauskas, Karl Roberson, Chris Daukaus, and Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith.