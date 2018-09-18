Khabib Thinks Anthony Pettis Is Bad Match-Up For Tony Ferguson

UFC 229 will have some of the best lightweight match-ups the division can offer.

The event goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat. October 6, 2018. It will be headlined by a lightweight championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. The pair have some deeply personal issues that extend beyond a gold belt.

Also, the next challenger for the strap could very well be determined in the co-main event. Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is set to make his return from injury. He will face former 155-pound champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis.

Ferguson has been a dominant force in the UFC lightweight division. So much so, in fact, that on several occasions he has been booked to face Nurmagomedov. Unfortunately, injuries to both parties have forced that fight to be canceled several times.

“The Eagle” would love to get a shot at testing himself against “El Caucus.” In an interview with Brian Vega, Nurmagomedov offered his thoughts on Ferguson vs. Pettis.

Nurmagomedov said that he hopes Ferguson wins the fight. Should he emerge victorious against McGregor it’d again set up a meeting between he and Ferguson. Despite this, Nurmagomedov feels Pettis might be a bad stylistic match-up for Ferguson (via Bloody Elbow):