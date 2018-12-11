Kevin Lee Vows To Send Al Iaquinta Back To Prelims

Kevin Lee vows to send his next opponent, Al Iaquinta, back to the preliminary portion of the card.

This would be after UFC on FOX 31. Iaquinta vs. Lee II is set to headline the final UFC on FOX event this coming weekend. If you recall, their first fight went down in 2014 and saw Iaquinta emerge victorious via unanimous decision.

Although they have fought before, Lee understands that things have changed. More for Iaquinta. Thus, he knows what he’ll need to pay attention to come fight night.

“I think it’s more he has just changed with time,” Lee said on the MMA Hour. “He’s gotten a little bit older. But I’ve had 12 fights since our fight, and he’s only had [seven]. Lee’s taken years off in there and he’s a real estate agent now. He’s going around, he’s worried about other things. He’s the one that’s doing something else.

When we fought the first time, he had so much more experience over me. He had been through The Ultimate Fighter, he had already had three or four fights in the UFC. Now the tables have flipped a little bit. This is what I do full-time. I think that’s what’s really going to show through, is the evolution.”

Lee’s Promise

UFC on FOX 31 is set to take place on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The title contender has made one promise. That is to send his opponent back to the prelims after being in main event spots.

“He’s got some good qualities probably, but we just are two different types of people,” Lee said. “We’ve crossed paths a couple times in these last years. We’re just two different [people]. He’s that Jersey boy that’s going to get drunk and f*ck up a hotel room. I just don’t think there’s his voice shouldn’t be no bigger than it already is. So I feel like it’s my personal duty to get him up out of there. Put him back on the prelims.”

