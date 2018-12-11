Road To The Octagon: UFC on FOX 31

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC Road To The Octagon: Fight Night Milwaukee (also known as UFC on FOX 31) to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters.



The event is set to take place on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



The main card will air on FOX at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 PM ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4:30 PM ET. The event will also mark the end of the UFC’s seven years with Fox Sports. The Las Vegas-based promotion has signed new broadcast deal with ESPN is slated to begin in January of 2019.



Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout will headline this show. In the co-headliner, it will be Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker. Rounding out the four-bout main card is Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis in a bantamweight bout and Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout.



You can watch the full episode here:

