Kevin Lee Making Changes After Being ‘Done Playing Around’

Kevin Lee making changes to his pro-MMA career is something that is on the mind of the top contender after some recent struggles.

The former title contender suffered a unanimous decision loss to Al Iaquinta in the UFC on FOX 31 headliner. This event went down on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on big FOX. It served as a rematch between the two fighters which saw Iaquinta win the first fight.

As a result of this loss, it appears that he’s out of the lightweight title picture for now. Thus, he could be considering a weight class change and moving to welterweight.

Lee made it known in a recent interview that he plans to make some changes to his coaches heading into his next fight.

“There’s definitely going to be some coaching changes,” Lee recently told MMAjunkie Radio. “Even in the last one, I had a guy in my corner for the first time. Whenever you do that you’re taking a big risk, you’re taking a gamble. There’s so much energy-based and I feed off the people’s energy, too. I do think that there will be some changes. There’s going to be some big changes coming up that I can’t really talk about yet. … I’ve got some big plans in my head that I’m putting out there, and I’m going to make sure I get them into fruition.”



“I’m kind of done playing around,” he said. “I’m kind of done seeing what I need to do, and now somebody is going to get hurt. In my head, that’s all that’s happening now. I don’t care who it is. They’ve approached me with some fights now that I just wasn’t interested in.”

